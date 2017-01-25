GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins fell to the Iowa Wild, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. The loss snaps a 3-game winning streak. Robbie Russo scored the lone goal for the Griffins. Eddie Pasquale stopped 25 of 27 shots in net. The Griffins host the San Jose Barracuda at Van Andel Arena on Friday.
Griffins win streak snapped in 2-1 loss to Wild
-
Griffins fall 2-1 vs. Checkers
-
Griffins beat league-leading Admirals, 3-1
-
Griffins skate past IceHogs, 6-1
-
Griffins shutout Monsters, 5-0
-
Griffins beat Wolves in overtime
-
-
Griffins name Nathan Paetsch captain before Friday’s season opener
-
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2016 class
-
Superheroes, videogames, and tunes in Todd’s Weekend Adventures
-
Griffins fall to Stars in 3rd period
-
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill coming to Grand Rapids in 2017
-
-
Griffins win 5-2 in Annual New Years Eve Game
-
Cirque du Soleil: OVO opening in Grand Rapids
-
Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey concert announced for Grand Rapids