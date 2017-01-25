Griffins win streak snapped in 2-1 loss to Wild

Posted 10:50 PM, January 25, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins fell to the Iowa Wild, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.  The loss snaps a 3-game winning streak. Robbie Russo scored the lone goal for the Griffins.  Eddie Pasquale stopped 25 of 27 shots in net.  The Griffins host the San Jose Barracuda at Van Andel Arena on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s