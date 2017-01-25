Griffins win streak snapped in 2-1 loss to Wild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins fell to the Iowa Wild, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. The loss snaps a 3-game winning streak. Robbie Russo scored the lone goal for the Griffins. Eddie Pasquale stopped 25 of 27 shots in net. The Griffins host the San Jose Barracuda at Van Andel Arena on Friday.