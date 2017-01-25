GRPD cruiser hit when driver runs red light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Nobody was hurt after a three vehicle crash close to downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday night that involved a police cruiser.

It happened around 7:48 p.m. near the intersection of W. Fulton Street at Summer Ave. Police say a driver going south on Summer ran a red light and crashed into a police cruiser heading west on Fulton. The crash caused the cruiser to hit the car next to it, sending it across the road and into a street lamp.

The driver who caused the crash was given a ticket and let go. Alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.