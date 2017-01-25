Gunshot victim defends self with machete

Posted 5:16 AM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:11AM, January 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police in Grand Rapids say one person is in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning, and add that he tried to defend himself with a machete.

It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 8 Gold Avenue SW. Police say there was a knock on the victim's door, and when he answered, he was confronted by three suspects wearing masks. The victim defended himself with a machete, but ended up being shot multiple times. He is expected to survive.

It is unclear if any of the suspects sustained injuries from the machete.

Police continue to search for the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments