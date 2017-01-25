Gunshot victim defends self with machete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police in Grand Rapids say one person is in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning, and add that he tried to defend himself with a machete.

It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 8 Gold Avenue SW. Police say there was a knock on the victim's door, and when he answered, he was confronted by three suspects wearing masks. The victim defended himself with a machete, but ended up being shot multiple times. He is expected to survive.

It is unclear if any of the suspects sustained injuries from the machete.

Police continue to search for the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

