Hope and Calvin set 194th meeting

Posted 12:04 AM, January 25, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Hope and Calvin are are in 1st and 2nd place respectably in the MIAA standings and Wednesday they will meet for the 194th time.  The Flying Dutchmen have won 6 straight games and the Knights have won 6 of their last 7.

