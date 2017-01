Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Hope beat rival Calvin, 87-67, at Van Noord Arena on Wednesday night. Senior Harrison Blackledge led the Flying Dutchmen with 25 points, while Chad Carlson pitched in 15 points. Michael Wilks led Calvin with 18 points. Hope moves to 14-4 overall, 7-0 in the MIAA to take a two game lead over Calvin in the league standings. Calvin falls to 10-8 overall and 5-2 in the MIAA. Hope and Calvin will play each other again on February 18th at Hope's DeVos Field House.