Intrauterine Devices are new safe form of birth control

When it comes to birth control, women want to make sure they're picking a treatment that's right for them and fits their needs. However when there's so many forms of birth control, and so much information online, how is a woman supposed to know what is safe?

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, clears the air and explains a new form of birth control called an IUD.

The IUD, or intrauterine device, is a device that is inserted into the uterus by a medical professional. The device is smaller than the palm of an adult hand, and can stay inside the uterus for up to nine years.

An IUD comes in two forms: one is made of copper and the other is made of a flexible plastic and contains progesterone. Both devices work as a form of birth control, however the progesterone device improves periods by making them much lighter or stopping them all together.

Dr. Bitner says a woman might choose this over a birth control pill because it's a one time process. That way a woman doesn't have to remember to take a pill every day. Unlike birth control pills, the IUD doesn't cause symptoms like mood swings, suppression of sex drive, or feeling bloated.

An IUD should be inserted during or soon after a period to ensure the device is not being inserted while the woman is pregnant. However once the device is inserted, a woman can have it removed easily and at any time.

An IUD is very safe, and is covered under most health plans without copay. However it's always a good idea to discuss birth control options with a doctor before making a decision.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.