Journey performing at Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want a break from the cold, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is always 80 degrees.

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is getting ready to kick off it's "Ready, Set, Snow" event. On January 27 and 28 there will be craft time where the kids can make Popsicle stick snowflakes and winter tree finger paintings, then cult up in the evening for a movie.

Even though it's January, it's never too early to start making plans for spring break. Soaring Eagle is preparing for their "Once Upon a Spring Break" on March 24 where there will be appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and other fun characters. The packages include hotel rooms, dining credits, and water park passes.

Tickets are still available for "The Price is Right Live Stage Show." On February 17 and 18, where guests can have a chance to make it up on stage and win fabulous prizes and cash. Also lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats.

Journey, one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, are making their way to Soaring Eagle Casino this summer! On June 24, Journey, along with special guest Asia, will be playing some of the best-known songs in modern music. Journey started back in 1973 and have since earned 19 Top 40 Singles and 25 gold and platinum albums. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, January 28 at 9 a.m.

Don't forget about the family fun package that's running from Sunday through Thursday. For just $169 a night, you can stay in a four-person room, $40 in dining credits, and waterpark passes.

For more details on these events or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.