LG Chem to hold job fair on Thursday

Posted 11:31 AM, January 25, 2017, by
lg-chem

HOLLAND, Mich. — LG Chem Michigan, which produces battery cells for electric and hybrid vehicles, will hold a job fair to fill 35 openings at their Holland plant.

The job fair will be held at the LG Chem facility at 1 LG Way in Holland, with two sessions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions include technical operators, production engineers, and supervisors, said the company in a release. The technical operators start at $13.50/hour.

Applicants should wear business casual attire and bring a resume.

