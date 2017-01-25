Love, Wine and Chocolate makes sweet Valentine’s Day outing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away, so if you have a new Valentine in your life or just want to have a bit of fun, head to the Love, Wine and Chocolate event.

Ed Robinette from Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery, talked with Leigh Ann about what couples can expect at the event.

At the event, couples and singles will receive a souvenir wine glass, and six tastes of wine or hard cider. There will also be a chocolate bar, a room of Valentine's Day goodies, and free hand massages.

In addition to all the food, there will be discounts and sales on Robinette's products like clothes, food, and jewelry.

Love, Wine, and Chocolate is happening at Robinette's on February 11 from 12- 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 per couple, and $6 per person.