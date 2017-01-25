One Grand Rapids McDonald’s to giveaway free bottles of ‘special sauce’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – You want a bottle of the Big Mac special sauce? You have a chance in Grand Rapids.

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of the sauce on Thursday, January 26th, nationwide. In Michigan, there are only four locations that will have 75 bottles each to give away.

One of those locations is the McDonald’s on Plainfield Avenue NE, across from Meijer. The giveaway begins at 6:30am and customers must say the code phrase “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

The other three locations in Michigan are in Edwardsburg, Escanaba and Royal Oak.

Though many have claimed the creamy condiment is nothing more than Thousand Island dressing, McDonald’s insists its Big Mac sauce is truly something special.

“The Big Mac Sauce is unique to McDonald’s and includes a classic combination of ingredients. The Big Mac Sauce remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary said in an emailed statement.

McDonald’s has never sold the sauce in the U.S. and the giveaway will be on a first-come-first serve basis.

Fox News contributed to this report.