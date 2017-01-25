× One hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids say one person is in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 8 Gold Avenue SW. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but police confirm that a victim has been hospitalized in stable condition.

Multiple units had set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate any potential suspects. It is not clear at this time if any arrests have been made.