One hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:16 AM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:20AM, January 25, 2017
gr-gold-shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids say one person is in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 8 Gold Avenue SW. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but police confirm that a victim has been hospitalized in stable condition.

Multiple units had set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate any potential suspects. It is not clear at this time if any arrests have been made.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s