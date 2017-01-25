Protesters climb crane calling for Trump resistance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for the environmental group Greenpeace says a group of seven protesters who have climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are calling for resistance to President Donald Trump.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group of seven people planned to unfurl a 70-foot by 35-foot banner that says “Resist.” He says it’s a continuation of protests that began with Trump’s inauguration.

The protests comes a day after Trump’s administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.