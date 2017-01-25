Sparta and Belding win wrestling duals

Posted 11:01 PM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04PM, January 25, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. -- Sparta beat Coopersville, 58-18, in a wrestling dual meet, while Belding beat Kelloggsville in a dual, 39-25, at Kelloggsville on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s