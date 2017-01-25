× Three teens arrested; found hiding after robbery in Kalamazoo, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday after allegedly robbing two people of their cell phones, purse, and wallet.

Police say the victims, two Kalamazoo residents, were walking southbound in the 1200 block of Portage Road around 2:34 a.m. Wednesday when they were confronted by the three suspects demanding their belongings.

The suspects, who police say were not armed, then fled from the scene on foot.

A K9 was used and tracked the suspects to a garage in the 1200 block of Race Street, according to a news release.

The suspects, two 17-year-old men and an 18-year-old man were found hiding inside that garage and were taken into custody.

The stolen property was recovered, according to police.

All three teens were arrested on several charges.

Public Safety is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.