Whooping cough cases rise in Oakland Co.

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is alerting the public of an increase of cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in Oakland County.

The MDHHS says that pertussis is very contagious and infants younger than 12 months are at the greatest risk. Infants and kids who have not been fully vaccinated are also at a higher rate of developing a severe illness. To be fully immunized, doses are given at 2, 4, 6, and 15 months.  The last dose is given at 4 years.

For more information about pertussis, visit www.cdc.gov/pertussis.

 

 

