2 sought in Gold Avenue shooting

Posted 3:29 PM, January 26, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting at a home along Gold Avenue.

The shooting happened at about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at Gold Avenue SW and Fulton Street.  Grand Rapids Police say there was a knock at 20-year-old Cevone Woodberry’s door, and when he answered he was confronted by what he believes to be three suspects wearing masks.

When the suspects demanded cash, Woodberry says he defended himself with a machete, but ended up being shot multiple times.  He is expected to recover.

Police say it’s unknown if a suspect was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Police at 616-456-4459 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment