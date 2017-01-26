2 sought in Gold Avenue shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting at a home along Gold Avenue.

The shooting happened at about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at Gold Avenue SW and Fulton Street. Grand Rapids Police say there was a knock at 20-year-old Cevone Woodberry’s door, and when he answered he was confronted by what he believes to be three suspects wearing masks.

When the suspects demanded cash, Woodberry says he defended himself with a machete, but ended up being shot multiple times. He is expected to recover.

Police say it’s unknown if a suspect was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Police at 616-456-4459 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.