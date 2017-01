GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A 52-year-old man was injured Thursday morning when his bicycle was struck by a car.

Grandville Police say the crash was reported at about 6:19 a.m. at 44th Street near I-196.

According to a release, the man was struck from behind by a vehicle. He suffered “multiple injuries” and was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of his injuries was unclear.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to a release.

The crash remains under investigation.