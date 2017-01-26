Fiat Chrysler profit jumped to $1.92 billion last year

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 11: Chrysler introduces the 2017 Pacifica minivan at the North American International Auto Show on January 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The show is open to the public from January 16-24. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker Fiat Chrysler saw net profit jump to 1.81 billion euros ($1.92 billion) last year as a more profitable model mix helped overcome a sales decline in North American markets.

That will put more money in 40,000 U.S. union workers’ pockets as the company declared an average profit-sharing bonus of $5,000.

The 2016 result improves on a bare 93 million euro profit in 2015.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday that stronger profit margins helped its business in the U.S. and Canada despite a drop in unit sales due to the phase-out of the Chrysler 200 and the Dodge Dart. The company said savings on purchasing helped boost earnings there. Profits also jumped at its luxury Maserati brand.

