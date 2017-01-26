GOP chairman won’t probe Trump vote fraud claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breaking with President Donald Trump, the House Oversight Committee chairman says he sees no evidence of voter fraud in the election, and his committee won’t investigate it.

Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah says Trump is free to order the Justice Department to investigate, but “the oversight committee is not planning to do anything with it.”

Chaffetz tells journalists at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia that voting happens at the local level, adding, “I don’t see any evidence” of widespread fraud.

Trump has claimed, without evidence, that at least 3 million people voted illegally in the election, denying him a popular vote majority. If true, the claim would mark the most significant election fraud in U.S. history.