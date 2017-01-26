Grand Rapids Chick-fil-A plans denied for a second time

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For a second time, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission shot down plans for a Chick-fil-A on North Beltline.

The commissioners voted to deny the restaurant’s location at 2138 N. Beltline on the basis of its drive-thru and the concerns that it would frequently back up traffic. This was where the the former Fajita Republic was located before it closed.

Suzanne Schulz with the planning commission said they also worried that accepting the plan would set a precedent for future fast food restaurants with intense drive-thrus to come to the area.

This pitch was similar to the one made in October. That one was unanimously denied by the commission.

