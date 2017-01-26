Hundreds march downtown against President Trump’s immigration orders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered on the Blue Bridge in Downtown Grand Rapids for a march against President Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

More than 250 people paced the bridge. Many held signs with messages such as “Build bridges, not walls.”

They expressed concerns for the refugee community and the impact Trump’s policies will have on immigrant families.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed executive orders covering a variety of immigration measures. That includes construction of a border wall, stripping federal grant money to ‘sanctuary states’, and prioritizing the deportation of illegal immigrants.