Husband charged with death of wife in Kalamazoo Co

Posted 7:01 PM, January 26, 2017, by
Kevin Stanfill, courtesy Kalamazoo County jail.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The husband of a woman who was found dead in a field is being charged with murder.

Kevin Stanfill, 40, was initially arrested on unrelated charges, but now he’s been charged with the death of Kelly Karl, whose body was found in a field near West AB Avenue last week. 

Stanfill did a stint in prison for home invasion, operating a meth lab, and weapons charges. He was released in April 2015.

Stanfill is being held without bond.

 

