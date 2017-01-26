Ice Ice Baby; Holland frozen fundraiser ice cold success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. – Some people in Holland took part in one of the coolest fundraisers around: the 2nd annual Ice Bar Frozen Fundraiser at New Holland Brewery.

The goal was to raise money for the Holland Area Arts Council.

“It’s really exciting to be here and it’s fun to be bundled up," says Tiffany Brieve, who had an ice cold blast at the event.

“It’s a fun event,” says Jeremy Brieve. “Really taking advantage of embracing the season in Michigan, rather than everybody hiding inside trying to stay warm.”

“It’s really important to support the arts right now," says Lorma Freestone, Executive Director of Holland Area Arts Council. “The arts are an economic engine for West Michigan. So we want to celebrate that."

Local sponsors spent some cold, hard cash to have their names advertised on blocks of ice.

Thursday nights event raised $45,000. Anyone wanting to donate after the fact can do so at www.hollandarts.org.