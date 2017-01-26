Jenison and Muskegon to play for 1st place in OK Black

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Friday night brings another full slate of high school basketball games in West Michigan.  Highlights can be seen on the Fox 17 Blitz.  One of the top games will be Jenison at Muskegon.  Annual power house Muskegon is in the midst of another terrific season.  The Big Reds are 12-0 overall, 4-0 in the OK Black.  Jenison is having an outstanding year, as well.  The Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 5-0 in the conference.  With both the Big Reds and Wildcats undefeated in league play, Fridays game will be for first place in the OK Black.

 

