Keep your clothes like new with these hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone has that favorite piece of clothing, but one wrong move or stain could ruin it forever. If catastrophe strikes and something happens to that favorite shirt or dress, why not try some of these hacks to fix it?

Un-shrinking Clothes

To un-shrink clothes, soak the garment in a solution of warm water and three tablespoons of conditioner or baby shampoo. Let the clothing soak for five minutes, then lay it flat onto a towel and roll it up like a burrito. Doing this will allow the towel to draw out the extra moisture.

After a few minutes, lay the clothing out flat on a dry towel, then stretch it to its original size. Let the clothing dry completely, and it should be stretched back to it's original size.

Get Rid of Stains

Did you get a little overzealous with lunch, and now have a shirt speckled with grease stains? Before you write your name on the board for being a sloppy eater, grab a piece of chalk to erase the problem!

Just rub the chalk on the stain before throwing it in the wash. After it's clean, the stain should disappear!

Buttons

Don't you hate it when a button flies off and don't have a sewing kit? Stop the disaster before it happens by putting clear nail polish over the button while it's still attached to the shirt. That way it's harder for the button to pop off.

Reattaching Drawstrings

Combat clothing disasters with hoodies and sweatshirts with this hack to rethread drawstrings. Thread the string into a straw, staple it, then push it through the item it came out of. It's a lot easier than trying to thread the string with a safety pin.