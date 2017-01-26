× Looking more like January again

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is finally making a comeback across the FOX 17 viewing area. Highs will still be a bit above average today — in the middle to upper 30s — but much colder than what we’ve experienced recently. Temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend with highs in the 20s to lower 30s and lows in the upper teens to 20s.

The average high and low for today’s date in Grand Rapids are 31° and 18°, respectively. The last time we had a day anywhere close to these values was back on January 16th when our high and low were 33° and 20°, respectively. Since then, temperatures have been running from 10 to 25 degrees above average.

The colder air is also being accompanied by some snow. However, the snow will taper off to flurries this afternoon and tonight. Here’s how Future Track HD sees the situation this evening:

After a lull in snow shower activity, the snow will increase in coverage Friday night through Sunday. Temperatures will also continue to gradually drop, and we could experience readings in the lower to middle 20s by late Saturday evening:

A few inches of snow in favored lake effect areas is likely through the weekend, then an area of low pressure could bring more widespread snow to the area on Tuesday.