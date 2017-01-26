Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan officially turns 180-years-old today!

The mitten became a state on January 26, 1837. Detroit was originally chosen as Michigan’s capital, but it moved to Lansing a decade later.

Fun fact: no matter where you are throughout the state, you are never more than six miles from a river or lake.

2. A West Michigan business and university are partnering up to help students pay for school.

Biggby and Davenport University are working together to help workers save time and money as they work to complete an associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degree.

All Biggby employees get a 39 percent discounted rate to go to Davenport University, while dependents and spouses get a 20 percent discounted rate.

Other companies and universities across the country are also teaming up to help workers get through school, like UPS and Apple.

3. The Doomsday Clock, which symbolizes the end of humankind, may move closer to midnight.

The clock has remained at three minutes to midnight for the past two years, marking the closest to midnight the clock has been since 1984 during the Cold War.

The clock is symbolic and has been maintained by the bulletin of the atomic scientists since 1947.

The scientists who determine how close the clock gets to midnight will live-stream whether the Doomsday Clock will be adjusted at 10 a.m.

4. The professional networking site LinkedIn wants to help you craft a better resume, so they released a list of the 10 most overused “buzzwords” around the world.

“Specialized” is new to the list, and came in at number one, with “leadership” and “passionate” right behind it.

“Strategic” and “experienced” round out the top five.

The website says that these words don’t really help convey why we’re good at our jobs, and we use them because it’s easy and a way to avoid specifics for people who aren’t confident talking about their achievements.

5. A teen in Wisconsin is making headlines thanks to his innovative way of making shoveling a lot more fun.

It’s called the Hover Plow, and he used his hover board to take snow shoveling to the next level.

A video of him using the Hoverplow quickly went viral, getting clicks from all around the world.

Tanner said that the hover board is waterproof, which allows him to use it outside. However he also said he’s not allowed to have it in the house.