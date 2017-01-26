Ohio appeals order rejecting lethal drug process

Posted 4:36 PM, January 26, 2017, by

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is appealing a federal judge’s decision that declared Ohio’s new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions.

Lawyers with the Ohio attorney general’s office filed notice with a federal appeals court in Cincinnati Thursday afternoon following the judge’s morning decision.

State lawyers have argued the method, including the use of the sedative midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), is constitutional and similar to a system Ohio used successfully several years ago.

Magistrate Judge Michael Merz said the use of midazolam couldn’t pass a constitutional bar of causing “substantial risk of serious harm” previously set by the U.S. Supreme Court in another ruling.

The judge also barred Ohio from using the second and third drugs in the protocol that paralyze inmates and stop their hearts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s