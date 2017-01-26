Outdoor fireplaces perfect for friend and family gatherings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire pit is the perfect hangout for early spring and late fall nights in Michigan, so why not do it in style?

The Fireplace Gallery of West Michigan has all the materials you need to build an outdoor fireplace, and turn your backyard into the ideal gathering place during those cool Michigan nights.

The outdoor fireplaces will hold up in the hash Michigan weather all year round and won't deteriorate over time. Fireplace Gallery will build with any materials you want like stone or brick to match the style of your home.

The fireplaces can be customized even more by adding Fire Glass. Fire Glass is a substitute for wooden logs; they don't absorb moisture and don't crackle or pop while the fire burns. There's lots of colors to choose from, so you can customize the glass to match the colors of your home, or even your favorite sports team.

If you don't want a permanent addition to your backyard, Fireplace Gallery also has portable fireplaces available. Just put a gas take underneath the fireplace structure, turn it on, and there will be instant fire.

Not interested in an outdoor fireplace? Fireplace Gallery can help provide you with an indoor fireplace or fireplace inserts in the house.

The Fireplace Gallery is located at 11999 Cleveland Avenue in Nunica. For more information on their products and services, call (616)-837-9200.