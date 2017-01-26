× Police: Kalamazoo woman shot during ‘horseplay’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man ‘accidentally’ shot a woman in the leg with what police say was a stolen gun.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Phelps around 3 p.m. Wednesday and for a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound from a male acquaintance who accidentally shot her.

That suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested on charges for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen handgun which police say was reported stolen out of Grand Rapids.

Police say the victim was taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment and suffered non-life threatening injuries.