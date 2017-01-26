Winterize your skin with Elina Organics

Posted 9:16 AM, January 26, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- Elina of Elina Organics shows us a simple recipe for creating an at-home paste to help exfoliate and moisturize your skin to combat the winter cold and dryness.

Visit their location in Kalamazoo or Chicago.

