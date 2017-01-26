KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- Elina of Elina Organics shows us a simple recipe for creating an at-home paste to help exfoliate and moisturize your skin to combat the winter cold and dryness.
Winterize your skin with Elina Organics
-
Henderson Castle is perfect wedding and holiday party destination
-
Dekliderm foundation changes to match your skin tone
-
‘She’s not doing very well:’ Abbie Kopf suffers setback
-
Get rid of heavy eye bags with Plexaderm
-
Police in Kalamazoo searching for voluntarily missing man
-
-
Great gifts for the holiday season
-
Perfect gift for Broncos fans: a cotton-scented candle
-
Kalamazoo Co. restaurant received strawberries at heart of hepatitis A recall
-
Use leftover turkey to make Dr. Bitner’s Turkey Soup
-
ESPN bringing ‘GameDay’ show to Western Michigan
-
-
Restaurant holding annual ‘Clean Out Your Freezer’ food drive
-
Join the Tutu Run to raise money for Girls on the Run
-
Doorganics: Order online and have organic foods delivered