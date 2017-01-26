WMU to reduce nonresident tuition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP/WXMI) — Western Michigan University says its vote to cap tuition for future undergraduates from outside the state will “dramatically” reduce its tuition.

Cheryl Roland with University Relations says the Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to make the tuition rates for the new nonresident students at 1.25 times the rate of Michigan resident students, compared to the current status of 2.3 times the rate of resident students.

The cap is expected to begin during the university’s first summer session this May.

Jan Van Der Kley, the university’s vice president of business and finance, says the current rate made the university less competitive than some other Michigan schools.

The university says the current school year’s basic tuition rates, annual tuition and required fees for a nonresident in their first or second year would be almost halved to less than $14,400.