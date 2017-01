Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Zoos and aquariums across the nation competed in #CuteAnimalTweetOff Wednesday, each trying to one-up each other with pictures of adorable animals.

Not to be outdone, FOX 17's Tracy Hinson brought Herbie the prairie dog to see how he stacks against the baby seals and giraffes.

Not bad for his 3rd time on air #prairiedog pic.twitter.com/BtlfESGCiZ — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) January 27, 2017

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

"Excuse me, can I get in on this, too?" #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/MATHGrJgvI — Elmwood Park Zoo (@ElmwoodParkZoo) January 25, 2017