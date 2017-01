Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Friday's Friend Billy Bojangles! He's a 5-year-old Terrier/Rat mix who's looking for a family to take him to his forever home.

Billy is a little timid at first when meeting new people, but once he gets to know you he loves to snuggle and play!

Now through January 29 dogs 5-months-old and over have an adoption fee of $75, which includes neutering, vaccines, and microchips.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.