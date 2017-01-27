× Family Dollar robbed at knife-point, police search for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are trying to locate a male suspect who robbed a Family Dollar early Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. at the Family Dollar located on Kalamazoo Ave SE. Police say a male suspect entered the store, and robbed the clerk at knife-point. He made off with an unknown amount of money.

Officers attempted to track the suspect down, but their efforts were unsuccessful.