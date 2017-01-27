Live – March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Family Dollar robbed at knife-point, police search for suspect

Posted 9:18 AM, January 27, 2017, by
family-dollar-robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are trying to locate a male suspect who robbed a Family Dollar early Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 8:05 a.m. at the Family Dollar located on Kalamazoo Ave SE. Police say a male suspect entered the store, and robbed the clerk at knife-point. He made off with an unknown amount of money.

Officers attempted to track the suspect down, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment