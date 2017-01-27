Family Video store robbed; suspect gets away with cash, video games

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Ottawa County are trying to find a male suspect who robbed a local video store late Thursday night.

It happened at the Family Video located on Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township. Police say a male suspect entered the store shortly after 10:00 p.m., and demanded money from the clerk. In addition to obtaining cash, the suspect was able to steal an unknown amount of video games.

The suspect never displayed or implied he had a weapon. Police attempted to track him down, but nothing turned up.