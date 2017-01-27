Fennville beats Saugatuck in Never Forgotten Game

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Fennville beat Saugatuck, 76-61, in the 'Never Forgotten Game' at DeVos Field House on Friday. The Blackhawks move to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference North Division.
