Fennville beats Saugatuck in Never Forgotten Game

Posted 11:46 PM, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49PM, January 27, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Fennville beat Saugatuck, 76-61, in the 'Never Forgotten Game' at DeVos Field House on Friday.  The Blackhawks move to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference North Division.

