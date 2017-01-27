× Fire damages Grand Rapids house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Five people and a dog were able to escape a smoky house fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a rental home in the 400 block of Quimby NE. Smoke detectors in the home were working and everyone was able to get out without injury.

Grand Rapids fire crews originally attacked the blaze, but pulled back when the fire broke through the roof. After hitting the fire with water from outside, they were later able to get inside and battle the fire.

The residents of the home have been displaced and the Red Cross is helping find them lodging.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.