Hudsonville edges Jenison on the ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN, Mich. --Hudsonville beat Jenison, 5-4, in boys hockey on Friday night at Georgetown Ice Arena. edges Jenison 5-4 in a cross town key league match up. The Eagles Nate McDaid scored the winning goal with 2:28 left in the game. The Eagles defeated Jenison for the first time since 2013, evening the all time series at 10-10.