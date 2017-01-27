Hudsonville edges Jenison on the ice

Posted 11:28 PM, January 27, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Mich. --Hudsonville beat Jenison, 5-4, in boys hockey on Friday night at Georgetown Ice Arena.  edges Jenison 5-4 in a cross town key league match up.  The Eagles Nate McDaid scored the winning goal with 2:28 left in the game.  The Eagles defeated Jenison for the first time since 2013, evening the all time series at 10-10.

