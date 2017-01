LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State offices and the website are having computer issues today.

According to the MichSoS Twitter feed, transactions cannot be performed online or at office.

The office says that due to the outage, late fees will be waived on expirations today, if customers complete their transactions on Monday.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

