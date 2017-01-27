Michigan Sports Academy hosts open house at Woodland location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Michigan Sports Academy's Woodland location reopened its doors Friday afternoon after the completion of major renovations. The $3.5 million project was to accommodate the growing need for youth sports space.

The barn now houses basketball and volleyball courts as well as turf for soccer and lacrosse. M.S.A. representatives says the renovations were necessary because teams were constantly competing for space between their three locations.

The goal is to increase youth sports in West Michigan, but M.S.A. also offers adult leagues as well as rental space for parties. There are opportunities for kids all the way from kindergarten through high school with everything from private lessons to year-round teams.

"Youth sports are such a great way to teach kids lessons about character, moral values and how to be a good team member," said Melissa Seif, office manager. "It teaches them how to listen to authority and so many other different lessons through sports. It can be such a big part of kids' lives, so we just wanted to offer kids as much opportunity to get involved in sports as they want for the health aspect and the life lesson aspect."

For more information about the things M.S.A. has to offer, visit their website.