Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 27

1. A teacher in Plainwell is paying it forward to her students by making sure they have clean clothes when they come to school.

Plainwell High teacher, Nancy Heath, saw a need in her school and talked to the assistant principal about startinga clothes closet.

Donations have been pouring in from students, staff, and the community. Clothes ranges from jeans for everyday wear, dress shirts and ties for graduation, and winter formal clothes.

Heath even has a washer in her classroom, so her students can wash and fold the clothes themselves.

The store is called “The Hanger,” and it opens up next week. Want to donate? Email Nancy Heath at nheath@plainwellschools.org.

2. Neighbors in Holland got to take part in a cool effort to raise money for the arts at the second annual Frozen Bar Fundraiser.

At New Holland Brewing there was a frozen lounge, an ice shooter, and a diamond necklace inside a clock of ice, that a winner could take home. Local sponsors spent cold hard cash to have their names advertised on ice blocks.

The event raised $45,000 and is still collecting donations at hollandarts.org.

3. Single tickets to see comedians and other performers at this year’s Laughfest go on sale Friday.

The 10-day annual comedy festival returns to Grand Rapids from March 9 through 19.

Individual ticket sales for all events begin at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, LaughfestGR.org, or at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices.

4. It’s your last chance to pick the next Grand Slam menu item for the Whitecaps.

This is the 8th year that the team has asked the public to submit ideas for food. After Friday, the ideas will be narrowed down, and the public can vote for their favorites.

Last year’s winner was “Dutch Love,” a combination of pot roast, cheese curds, French fries, and turkey gravy.

For more information on how to vote or enter the contest, head to whitecapsbaseball.com.

5. The reading of a young Girl Scout’s email to one of her father’s “very rich” friends captured the attention of Mike Rowe, and millions of viewers on Facebook.

Charlotte is a Girl Scout whose father works with Mike Rowe, who is best known from Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs.”

Charlotte’s dad mentioned to her that one of his friends from high school was “very rich.”

Less than an hour later, he noticed an email in his sent folder, sent by his daughter to Mike Rowe.

Her email begins with “I’ve been informed that you’d like to purchase several cookie boxes for our troops serving overseas. Most importantly, I would like to tell you about the cookies themselves, for some of the descriptions I’m afraid use false advertising.”

She said her least favorite cookie is the Toree-Tastic, which she described as a “bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland.”

Charlotte’s goal was to sell 300 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year, but in a recent update she told Mike she has already sold over 7,000 boxes.