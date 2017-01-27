Muskegon moves to 6-0 in OK Black

Posted 11:55 PM, January 27, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Big Reds hosted Jenison in an OK Black showdown on Friday night in Muskegon. Both teams heading into the night undefeated The game started off close, but Muskegon's size and athleticism ultimately helping them win 65-30.

