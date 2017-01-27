Practicing for Grand Haven’s cardboard sled race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Usually sledding isn't allowed at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl, but tomorrow they'll be making an exception for the annual Winterfest cardboard sled race.

Mulligan's Hollow hill manager Benji Stone says crews will begin work tonight making the sled hill.

"We'll work on it all night tonight building embankments to make it safe for everybody," Stone said.

Tomorrow, racers will have to hike to the top of the hill, where Stone says the madness begins.

"Once you're up at the top chaos ensues, we start the race."

1,500 people came to watch last year's race and Stone says they come for the crashes.

"Everyone comes out to see who is going to have the best crash. We call it a yard sale in this business, cause everything just goes flying everywhere."

2016 race survivor and fifth grader at White Pines elementary, Sasha Wheeler, describes the race, "You could say there was a lot of people flying."

Sasha and her dad Brooks have been working hard on a sled for FOX 17's own Tracy Hinson to pilot in Saturday's race.

"I started about two months ago and just did a little bit here, a little bit there," Brooks Wheeler tells FOX 17. "I had to go by a brand new TV to line the bottom of the sled so it'd be a nice smooth piece of cardboard."

The race is tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. at Mulligan's Hollow.