Ram DoNation, Rockford students giving back

Posted 12:17 PM, January 27, 2017, by

What started as a project started by a Rockford High School marketing class, has turned into a big effort to help local families in need.

Ram DoNation collects food, clothes, hygiene products, and other products, then gives them to local Rockford families.

Not only do the students collect items for the families, but are also personally delivering and going to school with some students that receive these items. Through this program, they are building relationships with the families they're trying to help.

Students of Ram DoNation have placed donation barrels and coin boxes at various locations around Rockford so the community can get involved.

For more information on this project and bin locations, visit their Facebook page.

