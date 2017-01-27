Several guns stolen in Van Buren Co. home invasion

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion and armed robbery from overnight.

The incident happened at about 10:00pm Thursday in the 15000 block of 41st Street in Bloomingdale Township.

According to deputies, a 53-year-old man was in his home when someone knocked on his door. When he opened the door, four men burst in and pistol-whipped the man in the head. At gunpoint, the victim was then ordered to open his safe.

The suspects, described as three young black men and one young white man, then stole several hand guns and long guns from the victim and an unknown amount of cash. The victim says he was also knocked unconscious for about an hour and the suspects broke his phone. He had to travel to a neighbor’s home to call 911. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information should call the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101.