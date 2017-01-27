× Snyder: Immigration isn’t ‘primary’ function of local police

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he doesn’t think a primary function of state and local police is to act as immigration officers.

President Donald Trump’s executive action on immigration instructs the Homeland Security secretary to engage with governors and local officials about agreements under which local law enforcement officials could investigate, apprehend and detain people in the country illegally.

Snyder told reporters Thursday he doesn’t view immigration enforcement as one of the “primary” functions for state and local police.

The president is also expected to soon take steps to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States.

Snyder says Trump “has to make those decisions” because it’s not a state responsibility, but regardless of national immigration policies, he will “continue to promote Michigan as a welcoming place for immigrants.”