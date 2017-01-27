Unity Christian knocks off Zeeland East by two

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Unity Christian beat Zeeland East, 61-59, on Friday at Unity Christian High School.  The Crusaders move to 8-2 overall, 6-0 in the OK Green.

