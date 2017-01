× Woman hit by vehicle in Grand Rapids suffers unknown head injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

The call came in at around 7:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck on Pearl St. underneath US-131. When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old woman with head injuries. Her exact condition is not known at this time.

Pearl Street was partially closed while officers investigated the incident.